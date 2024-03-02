PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $275,657.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,590.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,590.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

