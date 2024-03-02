PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $225,690.08 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Follette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

PFSI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

