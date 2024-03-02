Perritt Capital Management Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $811,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

CREX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

