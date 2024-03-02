Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Data Storage worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Stock Performance

DTST stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data Storage Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Data Storage Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

