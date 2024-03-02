Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 6.0 %

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$174.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.23.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

