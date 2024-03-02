PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,893 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.