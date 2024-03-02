PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of PHX Minerals worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,348 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

