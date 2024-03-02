Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Stake Lessened by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.71 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

