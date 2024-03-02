Piper Sandler Boosts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $63.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CAVA Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 495,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 63,347 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

