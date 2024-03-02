Piper Sandler Trims Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Target Price to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,897 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 900,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 590.2% in the third quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 499,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 426,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

