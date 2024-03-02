Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

