Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

