Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 442,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

