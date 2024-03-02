PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Critical Review

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A PPL 8.90% 8.45% 3.06%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of 5, suggesting that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $8.31 billion 2.32 $740.00 million $1.00 26.14

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Energy Group and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 3 4 0 2.57

PPL has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%.

Summary

PPL beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

