Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.54 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203,465 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $2,540,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.