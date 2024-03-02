Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Primerica from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Stock Up 1.5 %

PRI stock opened at $248.82 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $155.68 and a twelve month high of $254.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.