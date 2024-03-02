Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Primoris Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

