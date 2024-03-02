Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 119,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 89,422 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

AVXL opened at $5.28 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.