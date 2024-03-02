Profund Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $53.57 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

