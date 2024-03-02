Profund Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

