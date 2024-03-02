Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,232 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRN. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,400,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,674,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,151,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acelyrin Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

