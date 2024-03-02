Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.31 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.