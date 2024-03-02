Profund Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

