Profund Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

