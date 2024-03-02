Profund Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.