ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 580,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 828,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

