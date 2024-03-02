PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

