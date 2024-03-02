Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.95.

PEG stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,228 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

