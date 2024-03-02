PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $27.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,199 shares of company stock worth $3,370,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

