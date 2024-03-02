PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 8.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 814,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 477,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

PubMatic Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,199 shares of company stock worth $3,370,005. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PubMatic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

