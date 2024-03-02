Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

