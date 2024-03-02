Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $58.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,615.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

