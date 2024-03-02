Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 34,103 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 939.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $18,140,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

SLAB stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

