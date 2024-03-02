Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 69,690 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 364.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Targa Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,705,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

