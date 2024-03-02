Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,474 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

NCLH stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

