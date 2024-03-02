Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after buying an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

