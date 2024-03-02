Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 62,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.2 %

PAC stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $2.1589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.11%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

