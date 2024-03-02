Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,105 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,085.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,098.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.