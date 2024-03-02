Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.15 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 273.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $143.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

