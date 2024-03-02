Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.90 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,432 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

