Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $8.11 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $517.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.