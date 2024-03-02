Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $9.85 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11, a PEG ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

