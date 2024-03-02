Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $97.15 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

