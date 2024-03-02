Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 234,085 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

