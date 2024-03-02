Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $289.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.13 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

