Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,173 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock valued at $92,005,241. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

