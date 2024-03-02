Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

