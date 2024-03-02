Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,916 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Paylocity worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

