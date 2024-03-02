Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 58,756 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,756 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hess by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

HES stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.