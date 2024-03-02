Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $4.42 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DFS opened at $120.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

